IFIC Bank inks MoU with NAGAD on remittance service

IFIC Bank signed an agreement with mobile financial service company Nagad on remittance service.





On this occasion, an MoU signing ceremony was organised on at IFIC Tower in the capital on Wednesday, says a press release.





Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of IFIC Bank PLC, Maruful Islam Jhalak, Executive Director, Nagad Ltd signed the agreement.





At the start of the programme, Md. Zulfiquer Ali Chakder, Head of Correspondent and Neighborhood Banking, International Division of IFIC Bank greeted the officials of Nagad with flowers.







Deputy Managing Directors, Other Senior Officials of IFIC Bank PLC and other officials from NAGAD were present at the event.





Under the agreement, Nagad will facilitate inward foreign remittance transactions by disbursing the money in electronic form to the end customers'



wallets from IFIC Bank PLC. Through this partnership, 7.50 crore beneficiaries will be able to receive money in their wallet directly 24/7.