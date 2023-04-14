Symphony launches smartphone Z60

Symphony Mobile, a leading smartphone manufacturer in Bangladesh, has launched its newest smartphone, Symphony Z60 .





Packed with advanced features and powered by the latest Android 12 operating system, Symphony Z60 offers an enhanced user experience at an affordable price point.





The Symphony Z60 boasts a large 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Full Lamination Punch-hole Display with 90Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant and clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience.







It is equipped with a powerful 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Processor that ensures smooth multitasking and seamless performance, making it perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday uses, says a press release.





One of the key highlights of the Symphony Z60 is its impressive camera capabilities. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 52MP UHD primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens, allowing users to capture stunning photos with depth and clarity. The 8MP front camera ensures sharp and detailed selfies, making it perfect for social media enthusiasts.





The Symphony Z60 comes with ample storage options, including a 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant and a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant, providing plenty of space for storing apps, photos, and videos. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by a long-lasting 5000mAh Li-Polymer Battery with 18-watt fast charging, ensuring all-day usage without worrying about frequent charging.





In terms of connectivity, the Symphony Z60 supports 4G/3G/Wi-Fi/BT/GPS/OTG, providing seamless internet connectivity and easy sharing of files.





It also comes with Proximity, Light, and Gravity sensors for added convenience. The fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature provides enhanced security options, ensuring that users' data remains protected.





The Symphony Z60 comes in four attractive colors - Carbon Black, Honeydew Green, Intense Green, and Frost Blue, allowing users to choose a smartphone that matches their style and personality.





The Symphony Z60 is competitively priced at 9999 Taka for the 3GB RAM variant and 10499 Taka for the 4GB RAM variant, making it an affordable choice for consumers who seek high-performance smartphones without breaking the bank.