Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Symphony launches smartphone Z60

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Symphony Mobile, a leading smartphone manufacturer in Bangladesh, has launched its newest smartphone, Symphony Z60 .

Packed with advanced features and powered by the latest Android 12 operating system, Symphony Z60 offers an enhanced user experience at an affordable price point.

The Symphony Z60 boasts a large 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Full Lamination Punch-hole Display with 90Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant and clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

It is equipped with a powerful 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Processor that ensures smooth multitasking and seamless performance, making it perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday uses, says a press release.

One of the key highlights of the Symphony Z60 is its impressive camera capabilities. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 52MP UHD primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens, allowing users to capture stunning photos with depth and clarity. The 8MP front camera ensures sharp and detailed selfies, making it perfect for social media enthusiasts.

The Symphony Z60 comes with ample storage options, including a 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant and a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant, providing plenty of space for storing apps, photos, and videos. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by a long-lasting 5000mAh Li-Polymer Battery with 18-watt fast charging, ensuring all-day usage without worrying about frequent charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Symphony Z60 supports 4G/3G/Wi-Fi/BT/GPS/OTG, providing seamless internet connectivity and easy sharing of files.

It also comes with Proximity, Light, and Gravity sensors for added convenience. The fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature provides enhanced security options, ensuring that users' data remains protected.

The Symphony Z60 comes in four attractive colors - Carbon Black, Honeydew Green, Intense Green, and Frost Blue, allowing users to choose a smartphone that matches their style and personality.

The Symphony Z60 is competitively priced at 9999 Taka for the 3GB RAM variant and 10499 Taka for the 4GB RAM variant, making it an affordable choice for consumers who seek high-performance smartphones without breaking the bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft