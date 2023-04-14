Awareness on rooftop and urban gardening underscored

Speakers at a discussion meeting on Tuesday urged all to create awareness on spreading the matter of rooftop and urban gardening among the people to meet up the demand of nutrition by growing various vegetables, fruits and other crops.





Proshika Manobik Unnayan Sangstha organized the discussion meeting at Proshika Liaison Office in Mirpur as part of its activities to create awareness on rooftop and urban gardening.





With the financial support of Netherlands government and technical assistance of Wageningen University in Netherlands and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), Proshika is implementing a project on rooftop and urban gardening in four city corporations across the country. The city corporations are- Dhaka North and South and Gazipur and Narayanganj city corporations.





Presided over by Proshika Chief Executive Serajul Islam, its chairman Poet Rokeya Islam, Dhaka North City Corporation's Ward-11 Councilor Dewan Mohammad Mannan, FAO's Food System Trainer SK Muhibullah, City Coordinator Najrul Islam, Sustainable Agriculture Specialist Jahangir Alam, Department of Agriculture Extension's Urban Agriculture Officer Badrul Hasan and Shawon Majumder also spoke the event. Deputy Project Leader Sumona Rani presented the brief of the project.





Under the project, some 1,500 rooftop and urban gardeners were given training and assistance on establishing rooftop and urban garden. A total of 20 display garden were also established.





DAE's Urban Agriculture Officer Badrul Hasan said that six urban agriculture offices are there in Dhaka city to promote the entrepreneurs to train and create rooftop and urban gardening in Dhaka city.