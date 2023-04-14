Salextra holds Eid festival of its lifestyle products

Online e-commerce platform salextra started Eid Festival on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.







There is a gift from Fastrack and Dizo in this festival. And Xtra and HiFuture brought some new products. This festival is continuing in both Salextra shop (salextra.com.bd) and offline of the e-commerce platform of Salextra Ltd, says a press release.





On this Eid festival, a consumer can get a T-shirt as a gift if buys Dizo wireless Active. Customers will get any one of the three types of designed T-shirts. This product has environmental noise cancellation. It will run 3 hours against only ten minutes of charging. Total playback time is 23 hrs.







This wireless neckband has an 11.2 mm dynamic boost driver. There are three color variants of this device.





Reflex tunes FB1 model neckband from the popular brand Fastrack offers Punjabi this Eid. This neckband has IPX4 Sweatproof. Its weight is only 24 grams. Its neckband is very thin. Playback time 8 hrs. It has also three color variants which are White, Black, and Red.





A new Blue Tooth wireless headphone has unveiled by the brand Xtra this Eid. It has an IPX4 waterproof system. Playback time 4/5 hrs. It has 10 mm base boost driver and smart voice control.





World-famous brand Hifuture brought three new products this Eid. Those products are Mini Speaker, Over Air headphone, and Sound Bar. Hifuture is a China-based worldwide popular brand. This brand has three thousand plus stores in more than 40 countries.





All of these products offer 6 month warranty. Also, a 10pc discount (up to 1,500 taka) offers by Nagad if this buys from Online.