Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Train crunch to spur coal imports by Indian industries

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

April 13: Indian manufacturers, including aluminium smelters and paper mills, are set to boost thermal coal imports for a second consecutive year due to a shortage of trains, even as state-run Coal India plans to increase output.

Higher demand from industry for seaborne coal will thwart efforts by India, the world's second largest producer and importer of the fuel, to cut its dependence on shipments from mines in Indonesia, Australia and South Africa.

India's demand for seaborne coal is set to peak during the summer season beginning this month, just as neighbouring China's coal imports have jumped with the world's No. 2 economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting global prices.

That means India's manufacturers face a double whammy, having to pay more for imported coal and for haulage, as the train shortage has forced them to receive coal by trucks, which costs more per tonne than by rail. Industrial coal users accounted for about 70% of India's thermal coal imports in 2022.

Logistical challenges could boost overall Indian thermal coal imports by 3% in 2023 to 169 million tonnes, said Abhishek Rakshit, a senior analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

"Growth in Indian coal imports will definitely support the prices of the low to mid-calorific value coal market through most of 2023," Rakshit said.

Coal India, which produces 80% of domestic output, plans to increase coal allocated to industries by as much as 57% from lsat year to 170 million tonnes for the year to March 2024.

However Indian Railways, which delivers most of the miner's coal on trains, will likely fail to keep up with manufacturers' demand as it prioritises power plants and as addition of new trains has not kept pace with demand, industry officials say.

Train supply to Coal India for delivering fuel to industries declined every month in the last fiscal year, an analysis of government data showed.
The share of trains in Coal India's fuel transport fell to the lowest in three years during the 2023 fiscal year, too.

"Despite a steep increase in coal production, movement of coal by railways has failed miserably," said Rajiv Agarwal, secretary general of the Indian Captive Power Producers Association.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft