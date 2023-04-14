SIBL signs remittance disbursement agreement with Nagad

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) signed an agreement with Nagad for facilitating cross-border remittance services to Bangladeshi expatriates by using Mobile Financial Services, Nagad, at the bank's head office recently, says a press release.





Under the remittance disbursement agreement, remittance through SIBL can be sent directly to Nagad wallet, and beneficiaries can withdraw the amount or transfer to other account.







Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the signing ceremony.







Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director of SIBL, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, Executive Director, Technology, Business Assurance of Nagad, signed the agreement in favor of their respective organizations.







Abdul Hannan Khan,Deputy Managing Director, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, JoynalAbedin, Head of Branches Control Division, Md. Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division, Mohammad ZiaulHaque, Head of Remittance Operations and Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad, and senior officials of both organizations were also present on the occasion.