Prime Bank sponsors Tennis competition

Prime Bank has always been a great supporter of growth of sports & athletes in Bangladesh.





As part of this, Prime Bank has recently sponsored the 32ndNasirUddin Memorial Tennis Competition 2023, which was organized by the Tennis Sub-Committee of Officers Club Dhaka, says a press release.





Cabinet Secretary and Club Chairman Md. Mahbub Hossain inaugurated the program as the chief guest.





General Secretary of Officers Club Dhaka Mesbah Uddin was present as special guest of the event.







Senior Secretary and Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority Shaikh Yusuf Harun presided over the inauguration programme.







On behalf of Prime Bank Deputy Managing Director Shams Abdullah Muhaimin and other senior officials were present on the occasion.