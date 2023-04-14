TikTok issues latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

Popular short video platform TikTok has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q4 2022 (Oct-Dec 2022), building on its commitment to a multi-pronged approach to stop misinformation on the platform.







The report reflects the platform's ongoing commitment to earning trust by being accountable while working to be safe and welcoming, according to a press release.







In the fourth quarter of 2022, some 85,680,819 videos were removed globally, which represents about 0.6% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. A total of 46,836,047 videos were removed by automation, while 5,477,549 videos were restored.





Bangladesh saw the removal of 4,254,667 videos for violating Community Guidelines in Q4 2022. In addition to removing accounts for violating Community Guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with spam videos posted by those accounts.







It also took proactive measures to prevent spam accounts from being created through automated means.





In Q4, 95% of the violative videos in Bangladesh were removed before anyone could view them and 96.8% of such videos were removed within a day. The proactive removal rate in Q4 2022 was 99.5%.