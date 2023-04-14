Banks to remain open in industrial areas April 19-21

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday has asked banks to remain open, albeit on a limited scale, in industrial areas, including Dhaka city, during the public holidays from April 19 to 21.





Other areas where the banking service will also be available are Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj, and Chattogram.





Clients will be able to do banking between 9:30am and 1 pm on April 19 and April 20. The banking hours will be between 9:30am and 12:30pm on April 21.





The central bank took the decision in order to facilitate payments of salaries, wages and festival allowances to garment workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival for Muslims, is likely to be celebrated in Bangladesh either on April 22 or April 23, depending on sighting of the moon.