Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks to remain open in industrial areas April 19-21

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday has asked banks to remain open, albeit on a limited scale, in  industrial areas, including Dhaka city, during the public holidays from April 19 to 21.

The central bank took the decision in order to facilitate payments of salaries, wages and festival allowances to garment workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Other areas where the banking service will also be available are Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj, and Chattogram.

Clients will be able to do banking between 9:30am and 1 pm on April 19 and April 20. The banking hours will be between 9:30am and 12:30pm on April 21.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival for Muslims, is likely to be celebrated in Bangladesh either on April 22 or April 23, depending on sighting of the moon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft