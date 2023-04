Labour Welfare Fund received around Taka 5.40 crore from BSRM and ACI.





Head of Corporate Affairs of the BSRM Soumitra Kumar Mutsuddin and Director Operation of the ACI limited Imam Ahmed Istiaq handed over cheques to State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian at the Secretariat in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.







Delegation of BSRM handed over Taka 3.85 crore and delegation of ACI handed over Taka 1.54 crore.