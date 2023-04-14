Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh eager to source fabric from Tamil Nadu

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Bangladeshi companies seem to have more thrust on sourcing fabric from Tamil Nadu. To explore more sourcing opportunities from Tamil Nadu, 6 delegates from BGMEA and Bangladesh Garments Executive Associations from Bangladesh visited Coimbatore.

They were enthusiastic about the business opportunity with Tamil Nadu-based textile companies.

Almost 85 textile entrepreneurs and members of Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) had a special interaction meeting Bangladeshi delegates.

It was highlighted in the meeting that there is more demand and interest for imports on the side of blended fabrics and value-added yarns.

Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) informed that with all its sustainability related certifications and sustainable practices, Tamil Nadu made fabrics will get good preference.

Team BGMEA was content to notice good nominated fabric suppliers here from international brands and they were hopeful about change in demand trends in the next few months; and due to the increase in cost of manufacturing at China, they are expecting a steady shift of Business to Bangladesh.

 It was also discussed in the meeting that 5 to 6 Chinese suppliers making different products used to appoint a common executive and market the products.

With a physical presence and also by way of offering a wide range of products, they grabbed market share. Indian SME companies can also join together to form such an alliance and market Fabrics.

From BGMEA Sanjay Kumar Naha, Co-Chairman, Standing Committee on safety; S K Roy Dulal, Chairman - Standing Committee On Trade License; BM Tanvir, Chairman, Standing Committee on Crisis Management; senior members Arman Chowdhury Rajesh Saha; Emdad Ul Haque Miazi - General Secretary - Bangladesh Garments Executive Association etc. were present in the meeting.     �Apparel Resources


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft