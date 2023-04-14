Bangladesh eager to source fabric from Tamil Nadu

Bangladeshi companies seem to have more thrust on sourcing fabric from Tamil Nadu. To explore more sourcing opportunities from Tamil Nadu, 6 delegates from BGMEA and Bangladesh Garments Executive Associations from Bangladesh visited Coimbatore.







They were enthusiastic about the business opportunity with Tamil Nadu-based textile companies.





Almost 85 textile entrepreneurs and members of Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) had a special interaction meeting Bangladeshi delegates.







It was highlighted in the meeting that there is more demand and interest for imports on the side of blended fabrics and value-added yarns.





Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) informed that with all its sustainability related certifications and sustainable practices, Tamil Nadu made fabrics will get good preference.





Team BGMEA was content to notice good nominated fabric suppliers here from international brands and they were hopeful about change in demand trends in the next few months; and due to the increase in cost of manufacturing at China, they are expecting a steady shift of Business to Bangladesh.





It was also discussed in the meeting that 5 to 6 Chinese suppliers making different products used to appoint a common executive and market the products.







With a physical presence and also by way of offering a wide range of products, they grabbed market share. Indian SME companies can also join together to form such an alliance and market Fabrics.





From BGMEA Sanjay Kumar Naha, Co-Chairman, Standing Committee on safety; S K Roy Dulal, Chairman - Standing Committee On Trade License; BM Tanvir, Chairman, Standing Committee on Crisis Management; senior members Arman Chowdhury Rajesh Saha; Emdad Ul Haque Miazi - General Secretary - Bangladesh Garments Executive Association etc. were present in the meeting. �Apparel Resources