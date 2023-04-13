

Students demand release of JnU student Khadija

Students from different universities staged a rally at the Dhaka University campus demanding the release of Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kobra.



The rally started from TSC premises and ended at the same place after marching around VC Chattar, Mall Chattar, the Arts Faculty, the Central Library, and Shahbagh, demanding the release of Khadijatul Kobra and abolishing the DSA Act.



The protesters also demanded that authorities do not move forward with the Data Protection Act.



During the rally, the protesters chanted slogans protesting against the misuse of DSA.



Last year, Khadijatul was arrested under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for hosting a "controversial talk show."



Despite being seriously ill, she has been refused bail, her friends and lawyers said.



