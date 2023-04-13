IO's testimony recorded, next hearing May 14

Recording testimony of the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case filed against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Mizanur Rahman and others, was completed on Wednesday.



The defence lawyers cross-examined IO Monjur Morshed also Director of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



After cross-examination of the IO, Judge Monjur Imam of Dhaka 6th Special Judge Court fixed May 14 for the next hearing in the case.



Another Dhaka court on October 27 framed charges against DIG Mizan and three of his family members in the case.



The other accused are Mizanur's wife Sohelia Anwar Rotna, younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan.



On June 24 in 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against the accused for the graft charges.



According to the case statement, the ACC found that DIG Mizan accumulated wealth worth Tk 3.28 crore while he concealed information of wealth worth Tk 3.7 crore in his wealth statement submitted to the commission.