Per capita monthly income rises to Tk 7,614

The per capita monthly income of Bangladesh has increased by more than 93 per cent to Tk7,614 in the last six years, according to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022 of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).



In 2016, people in the country earned an average of Tk3,936 per month which means the income has increased by Tk3,678 in the last six years.



The BBS survey says every household in the country earns an average of Tk32,422 per month. After splitting the amount among a little over four-member family, the per capita income stands at Tk7,614.



The report also states that the per capita income of the country's people in 2010 was Tk2,553 which rose by 54 per cent over the next six years to Tk3,936 in 2016.



Although the per capita income as per HIES has increased relatively this time, the report has a big difference with the per capita income mentioned in the GDP report published by the National Statistics Wing of the Bureau of Statistics.



The GDP report shows the per capita annual income is Tk2.41 lakh, which stands at Tk20,087 if calculated for monthly income.



