Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:59 PM
Nurun Nahar to become BB deputy governor

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Nurun Nahar to become BB deputy governor

Nurun Nahar to become BB deputy governor

Nurun Nahar is going to become the second female deputy governor of the central bank. Nazneen Sultana was the first female deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank. According to the letter, Nurun Nahar could be considered for the vacant post of deputy governor, considering her qualifications and experience.

She has been contractually appointed as Deputy Governor for three years from July 1 this year.

Currently he is holding the post of Executive Director (ED) of Bangladesh Bank.

An instruction regarding this has been issued on Wednesday from the Financial Institutions Division of the Finance Ministry. It was signed by Jehad Uddin, Deputy Secretary of Financial Institutions Division. However, till the writing of this report, the directive has not been published on the website of the Ministry. However, Financial Institutions Division Deputy Secretary Jehad Uddin confirmed. He said that the notification regarding the appointment of Nurun Nahar as Deputy Governor will be published on the website on Wednesday.

Sources said the term of Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal will be completed on July 1. The Prime Minister approved the appointment of Nurun Nahar to the said post on contractual basis for 3 years. In view of that, today the executive director of Bangladesh Bank was made the new deputy governor from the finance ministry.

Nurun Nahar joined Bangladesh Bank in 1989 as Assistant Director. During his long career, he held important responsibilities in Banking Regulations and Policy Department, Credit Guarantee Department and Security Management Department of Bangladesh Bank.

She completed BSC from Dhaka University and MBA degree from Asia University of Bangladesh in 2001. Nurun Nahar was born in a noble Muslim family in Kishoreganj.


