Cashless land dev tax collection from Pahela Baisakh

The cashless land development tax (LD Tax) system will be implemented from April 14, Pahela Baishakh, said a Land Ministry press release issued on Wednesday.



On March 29, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced introduction of the system at the National Land Conference held in Dhaka.



The people-friendly system would facilitate collection of land development tax online as well as through debit or credit cards or through banks.



Individual as well as organisational landowners have been requested to pay their land development tax on time and regularly to facilitate land development, reads the notice.



"After completing registration with land.gov.bd web portal, landowners can pay land development tax and collect the receipt online. For more information, please call 16122 (+880 96123 16122 from abroad) or send a direct message on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/land.gov.bd," said the notice.



The Ministry of Land introduced cashless e-Mutation system from October 1,2022.



