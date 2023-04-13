Cabinet body okays purchase of 2.30 lakh tonnes of fertiliser

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved 16 proposals, including six for procuring 2.30 lakh tonnes of urea, MOP and DAP fertilizer.



The approval was given from a CCGP meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.



Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Md Syed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved the six proposals of Industries Ministry and Agriculture Ministry to procure the urea, MOP and DAP fertilizer.



He said the meeting approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries to procure 30,000 metric tons (10%+) bulk granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar at a cost of Tk 99.11 crore.



The meeting also approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Ltd (KAFCO), Bangladesh with a cost of Tk 99.65 crore.



In addition, it also approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure 30,000 tonnes (10%+) bulk granular urea fertilizer from the SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia with a cost of Tk 95.25 crore.



Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture would procure some 1 lakh tonnes of MOP fertilizer from Canadian Commercial Corporation, Canada under the 1st and 2nd lots with a cost of Tk 475.34 crore.



BADC will also procure another 40,000 tonnes DAP fertilizer from OCP, SA of Morocco at a cost of Tk 239.31 crore.



The meeting also approved a proposal of the Roads and Highways Department under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to procure construction works of package no-PW-03 under "Sherpur (Kanasakhola)-Bhimganj-Narayankhola-Rambhadrapur-Paranganj-Mymensingh (Rahmatpur) Road Development" Project from Toma Construction & Co Limited with a cost of Tk 269.82 crore.



CCGP also approved a proposal of the Wage Earners Welfare Board under the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry to appoint International Organisation for Migration (IOM) as consultant of the "Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment Reintegration of Returning Migrants" project at a cost of Tk 48.85 crore.



The meeting also approved a proposal of the Petrobangla under Energy and Mineral Resources Division to import 33.60 lakh MMBTU LNG from M/S Total Energies Gas & Power Ltd, Switzerland at a cost of Tk 564.27 crore.



The meeting also approved another proposal of the Petrobangla to import 33.60 lakh MMBTU LNG from M/S Total Energies Gas & Power Ltd, Switzerland at a cost of Tk 562.15 crore.



Besides, it approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board to procure 5 lakh prepaid meter from joint venture JVCA of Oculin Tech BD Ltd and SQ Wire and Cable Co Ltd at a cost of Tk 1,235.13 crore.



The meeting also approved another proposal of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board to procure 10,000 CT/PT online three-phase smart meter from joint venture SQ Trading and Engineering and Wasion Group Ltd at a cost of Tk 30.58 crore.



The meeting also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Electricity Development Board to sign agreement with Joules Power Ltd. for establishing 20MW (AC) solar power plant at Muktagacha upazila under Mymensingh district under no electricity, no payment basis for 20 years. The electricity rate is Tk 10.69 per kilowatt.



