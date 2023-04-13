Attack on Mangal Shovajatra warned, GD filed

Video
Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

A general diary (GD) was field after a student of Fine Arts faculty of Dhaka University received a letter threatening an attack on Mangal Shovajatra event during the Pahela Baishakh celebrations on April 14.

Abatahi Rahman, an organiser of the event, filed the GD with Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday night.
Ramna Divisional Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidulah confirmed filing of the GD.

Abatahi said in the GD that they found a small white paper attached to a chair when the organisers were supervising their work on the western wall of the Fine Arts faculty. A note Tk 50 denomination was also found there. There would be an attack any time on Pahela Baishakh day, the letter said.


