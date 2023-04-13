

Attack on Mangal Shovajatra warned, GD filed



Abatahi Rahman, an organiser of the event, filed the GD with Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday night.

Ramna Divisional Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidulah confirmed filing of the GD.



Abatahi said in the GD that they found a small white paper attached to a chair when the organisers were supervising their work on the western wall of the Fine Arts faculty. A note Tk 50 denomination was also found there. There would be an attack any time on Pahela Baishakh day, the letter said.



