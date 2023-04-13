AL steps up activities to do better in 5 city polls

Ruling Awami League (AL) has stepped up its activities to score better results in Gazipur, Barishal, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Khulna city elections scheduled to be held in May-June.



AL considers that the city election would be warm up ahead of the general election.



The high command of the party urged partymen to take lessons from the Rangpur City election.



AL is moving ahead with various plans to keep the party's leaders and activists at all levels united in favour of the 'Boat' symbol during the elections.

Al has completed selling its nomination forms.



Party candidates will be nominated from among those who submits nomination forms and the party's Local Government People's Representative Nomination Board meeting will be held on April 18.



According to party insiders, AL has decided to keep a watchful eye on the strategy of BNP to resolve conflicts within the party.



The party will be careful in the five cities. In this regard, instructions have already been given to the leaders and activists of in these cities.



Meanwhile, according to the AL office, a total 41 aspirants collected party nomination forms for the mayoral posts in five city elections.



Of them, Gazipur has the highest number of 17 aspirants, who have collected party nomination papers.

And Rajshahi has three aspirants -- the lowest.



In Khulna city, four leaders collected nomination papers.



In Barishal city, seven leaders collected nomination forms and in Sylhet 10 leaders collected nomination forms.



Election will be held in Gazipur on May 25.



In Khulna and Barishal --on June 12.



Rajshahi and Sylhet will go the mayoral polls on June 21.



Gazipur city AL President Azmat Ullah Khan, former General Secretary of Gazipur city AL and former mayor Jahangir Alam, former Vice-president of Gazipur city AL and acting mayor of the city Asadur Rahman Kiron and Gazipur city Juba League Convener Kamrul Ahsan Sarkar Russell collected party nomination forms to contest for the mayoral post as heavy weight candidates.



Besides, former Joint General Secretary of the city AL Matiur Rahman, Ward No-26 AL Member Mejbah Uddin Sarkar Rubel, city Juba League Joint Convener Saiful Islam, city AL former Organizing Secretary Kazi Ilyas Ahmed, former Member of AL Central Sub-Committee Abdullah Al Mamun, former city AL Member Abdul Alim Mollah, former member of sub-committee Ashrafuzzaman Salim, former Advisor of city AL Riaz Mahmud Aynal, former Deputy Office Secretary of the city AL Azharul Islam, former Education and Human Resources Secretary SM Ashraful Alam, former President of Gazipur Union AL Abdul Quader, primary member of the city AL Harun-Or-Rashid and Member of Bangladesh Awami Juba League Ruhul Amin Mondal also collected nomination forms.



Rajshahi: incumbent Mayor and AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton has decided to seek party nomination to contest for the mayoral office. Besides, Rajshahi city AL Vice-president Mahfuzul Alam and General Secretary Md Dablu Sarker also collected nomination forms.



Khulna: In Khulna, four leaders are expected to be in the race to seek party nomination -Khulna city AL President and incumbent Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna city AL Joint General Secretary Ashraful Islam, Khulna city AL Member Runu Rema and Khulna Sadar Upazila AL President Saiful Islam collected nomination forms.



Barishal: seven AL leaders bought party nomination papers to contest for the office of Mayor. They are -Barishal city AL General Secretary and incumbent Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, central Juba League member Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat), former General Secretary of Barishal city AL Mir Amin Uddin Ahmed, former President of Barishal city Chhatra League Jasim Uddin, Barishal city Juba League Joint Convener Mahmudul Haque Khan Mamun, Barishal city Swechchhasebak League Organizing Secretary Mizanur Rahman and Barishal BM College Chhatra League's former Joint Convener Moin Tushar collected nomination forms to contest for the mayoral office.



Sylhet: 10 AL leaders collected party nomination papers to contest for the mayoral offiuce. They are -former AL Organizing Secretary Misbah Uddin Siraj, Sylhet city AL Vice-president Abdul Khaliq, Sylhet city AL General Secretary Zakir Hossain, Sylhet city AL Vice-president Asad Uddin Ahmed, Joint General Secretary of Sylhet city AL Azadur Rahman Azad, Joint General Secretary of Sylhet city AL ATMA Hasan Zebul, former Sylhet City Mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran's son and Sylhet city AL Organizing Secretary Arman Ahmad Shiplu, Organizing Secretary Saleh Ahmad Salim, UK AL Joint General Secretary Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and Ward No-7 AL member Mahi Uddin Ahmed.



According to party sources, Rajshahi City Mayor and AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Khulna city Mayor and city AL President Talukder Abdul Khaleque y have been given green signal by party high command.



Meanwhile, in Barishal, centering the mayoral nomination the uncle-nephew (Khokon Serniabat-Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah) battle in the city's influential Serniabat family has reached the pinnacle. The race seeking party nomination has already sparked public debate.



However, in Gazipur City election, finally who will be given the boat ticket, remains uncertain. The attention of the leaders and activists in Gazipur is towards what decision is taken by the Local Government Nomination Board meeting.



In Sylhet, due to the party's internal conflict, UK AL Joint General Secretary Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury may get the party nomination. However, a major allegation against him is that he comes from an anti-independence family.



The main opposition BNP will not contest in the elections in the five cities, said party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.



The left alliance will not participate in the elections. The central leaders of Awami League, however, think that even if BNP does not participate as a party, its candidate will be right in the field.



In other words, BNP will also have independent candidates in the city polls.



Therefore, Jatiya Party's and independent candidates will be in the field, thinks Awami League.



AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "Our instruction to the party leaders and activists is to cooperate with the election commission in holding free, fair and acceptable elections."



"The leaders and activists of the party and the party's associates and organ organisations will go door to door to win people's hearts and beg vote for party candidates," he added.



Regarding BNP's decision about taking part in city elections, Abdur Rahman said, "BNP will not participate in the election according to papers. But, the reality is that they will participate in the elections indirectly in the guise of independent candidates. So there is no scope for these elections to be easy."



