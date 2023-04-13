Video
Thursday, 13 April, 2023
Dr Zafrullah's body to lie in state at Shaheed Minar today

Prez, PM mourn death

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The body of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar at 10:00am on Thursday to enable people to pay their last respects to him.

Chairman of Gonoshasthaya Kendra Altafunnessa Maya announced this at a press conference at Dhanmondi Gonoshasthaya Kendra Hospital on Wednesday.

After giving guard of honour by the state on the premises of Central Shaheed Minar, first namaz-e-janaza of Zafrullah will be held at Suhrawardy Uddyan in the capital around 2:30pm.

Currently, Dr Zafrullah's body is kept in the cold storage of BIRDEM Hospital. His body will be taken to Savar's Gono Bishwabidyalay's campus at 10:00am on Friday.

After Jum'a prayers, the second namaz-e-janaza will be held on the university campus.

Veteran freedom fighter, Independence Award recipient, and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury breathed his

last on Tuesday night at the age of 82.
In response to the question that Zafrullah Chowdhury donated his body after death? Altafunnessa said, "It has not been decided yet.

He wished to donate his body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but we have not found any legal document regarding this which created complications. His family member will take a decision on this."

Jonayed Saki, Chief Coordinator of Gana Sanghati Andalan, said, "His family members will decide about this." Meanwhile, President M Abdul Hamid expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

In a condolence message, the Head of State prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

 Sheikh Hasina in a condolence message on Wednesday said Dr. Zafrullah's contributions to the great Liberation War, pharmaceutical industry and public health sector will be remembered.

 She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.


