Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM warns AL members against natl, intl conspiracies

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday alerted her party members that many conspiracies might be hatched nationally and internationally against the country in the future as vested quarters can't tolerate the rapid progress of Bangladesh.

"There'll be many conspiracies nationally and internationally (in the coming days). Because those who don't want a country to make so much development have been working against Bangladesh," she said.

 Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), made this remarks when leaders and activists of different district units of AL met her at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban here.

She asked AL leaders to make the party stronger as an organization and work keeping the next general election in their minds.

"You will have to work keeping it in your mind so that the progress of Bangladesh would continue," she said.

The premier said her government has relentlessly been working for the welfare of the people. "So, the people vote for us. It is the reality. So, we don't need to rig votes. AL comes to power gaining the confidence of the people by serving them.AL always came to power through votes," she added.

Focusing her government's success in the development of Bangladesh, the PM said it connected the country's southern region with the capital through recent construction of Padma Bridge, and earlier connected the northern region through construction of Bangabandhu Bridge over Jamuna River during its rule from 1996-2001.

The scope for connectivity in the entire Bangladesh has been created. So, the country is witnessing the socio-economic development and will witness it further, she said.

PM Hasina said her government has reached electricity to 100 percent houses, is ensuring healthcare services, raised the literacy rate and reduced the child and maternal mortality rates.

She said her government has successfully been able to do whatever is essential for the development of a country.

Referring to the outcome of the recent Household Income and Expenditure Survey, the PM said the poverty rate declined to 18.7 percent now from 41 percent in 2006 while the extreme poverty rate to 5.6 percent from 25 percent in 2006.

"No person will remain an extreme poor in the country," she said.

Hasina said her government proved that AL in power means the fate of the people gets improved.

The AL President said the BNP and Jatiya Party were born from the pockets of military dictators.

"The parties like BNP and Jatiya Party did not emerge from the soil and the people," she said.
Since the two parties came to power with guns, the people rejected them.

The PM criticized the BNP leaders and their like-minded people for not seeing the huge development of Bangladesh.

"They continue telling lies everyday using loudspeakers. I can't understand why they continue telling lies even on Ramadan days!" she said.

She recalled that the BNP-led 20-party alliance won only 29 out of 300 seats in 2008 parliamentary polls, though none could raise any question about that election. The position of BNP still remains unchanged, she added.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IO's testimony recorded, next hearing May 14
Access, printouts and glue: Tracing the source of leaked US secrets
Per capita monthly income rises to Tk 7,614
Nurun Nahar to become BB deputy governor
Cashless land dev tax collection from Pahela Baisakh
Cabinet body okays purchase of 2.30 lakh tonnes of fertiliser
Attack on Mangal Shovajatra warned, GD filed
AL steps up activities to do better in 5 city polls


Latest News
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Youth found dead in Noakhali
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft