Despite challenges of C-19, global slump poverty rate down: Survey

Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the global recession brought on by the Ukraine war, Bangladesh's poverty rate has decreased.



The current upper poverty rate in the country has fallen to 18.7 per cent in 2022 from 24.3 per cent in 2016, according to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022 released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Wednesday.



Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister Prof Dr Shamsul Alam was present at the event.



The Planning Minister said, "Due to various programmes taken by the government to alleviate poverty, the rate of poor and destitute people in the country has decreased."



The poverty rate in rural areas was 20.5 per cent, which is 14.7 per cent in urban areas.



Poor population in the country was 24.3 per cent according to the HIES 2016, and the extreme poverty rate was 12.9. In 2022, the extreme poverty rate stood at 5.6 per cent.



In 2016, the average monthly income was Tk 15,988, which was an increase from Tk 11,479 in 2010.



According to the survey, in 2022, the monthly income per household was Tk 32,422. Monthly cost is Tk 31,500. In the 2016 survey, the monthly income per household was Tk 15,988. As a result, the income has doubled in a span of six years.



It was informed at the event that the data of 14,400 families across the country was collected in this year's household income and expenditure survey. This data collection is done throughout the year from January 1 to December 31, 2022.



The survey was conducted in 720 sample areas across the country. Data has been collected 20 from each sample areas on the basis of random selection. There were total 10 sections in the survey questionnaire. A data collector visits each house 10 times to collect data from these 10 sections.

The latest household survey of the BBS shows that the literacy rate in Bangladesh has increased to 74 per cent.



According to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022, the literacy rate was 65.6 per cent in 2016 and 57.91 per cent in 2010, said the survey report. People aged above seven years were included in determining the literacy rate.



According to BBS, in 2010 the cost per family was only Tk 11,200. At the same time the income was Tk 11,200. As a result, as income increased over a period of time, expenditure also increased.



