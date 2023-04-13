Four hospitalised with bullet wounds in turf war of drug traders



NARAYANGANJ, Apr 12: At least four people sustained bullet wounds in clashes between two groups of alleged drug traders in Chanpara area of Rupganj upazila here over establishing supremacy in the area.



The injured are Samrat Parvez, 21, and Roman, 18, and Md Sony, 17, and Emon, 22. All are residents of Chanpara area.



They are now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Inspector Bachchu Mia, In-Charge of DMCH police outpost.



Witnesses said chase and counter chase took place from 11:00pm on Tuesday and continued till 8am on Wednesday morning among the groups over establishing supremacy in Chanpara area.



Locals said Bazlur-Shaheen group allegedly controlled drug trades in the Chanpara area. Recently Shaheen was killed in a 'gunfight' with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Chanpara slum. Bazlu was sent to jail over attack on RAB members and he also died on March 31 due to cardiac arrest.



After the death of Bazlur Member, Shahabuddin-Shams group was trying to take control of Chanpara area. Meanwhile, another new group named 'Zainal Group' mostly consisted of the supporters of Bazlur didn't accept the matter.





