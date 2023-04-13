Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Four hospitalised with bullet wounds in turf war of drug traders

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondent


NARAYANGANJ, Apr 12: At least four people sustained bullet wounds in clashes between two groups of alleged drug traders in Chanpara area of Rupganj upazila here over establishing supremacy in the area.

The injured are Samrat Parvez, 21, and Roman, 18, and Md Sony, 17, and Emon, 22. All are residents of Chanpara area.

They are now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Inspector Bachchu Mia, In-Charge of DMCH police outpost.

Witnesses said chase and counter chase took place from 11:00pm on Tuesday and continued till 8am on Wednesday morning among the groups over establishing supremacy in Chanpara area.

Locals said Bazlur-Shaheen group allegedly controlled drug trades in the Chanpara area. Recently Shaheen was killed in a 'gunfight' with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Chanpara slum. Bazlu was sent to jail over attack on RAB members and he also died on March 31 due to cardiac arrest.

 After the death of Bazlur Member, Shahabuddin-Shams group was trying to take control of Chanpara area. Meanwhile, another new group named 'Zainal Group' mostly consisted of the supporters of Bazlur didn't accept the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four hospitalised with bullet wounds in turf war of drug traders
7 Ctg City Corpn officials, one councillor sued
No scope for Tarique, Zubaida to fight legal battle from outside the country: AG
Pay wage, bonus  to workers before Eid: Raushan
Bengal Tiger Conservation Transboundary collaboration with India needed: Minister
Sagar-Runi murder case: Submission of probe report deferred for 97th time
EU lauds BD govt's progress
1 in 6 affected by infertility around world: WHO


Latest News
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Youth found dead in Noakhali
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft