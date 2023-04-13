Video
Workers Death In Landslide

7 Ctg City Corpn officials, one councillor sued

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 12: The Department of Environment (DoE) has filed a case against seven persons including three engineers and one councillor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) for death of a worker named Mojibur Rahman Khoka, 45 and four other people were injured in a landslide while constructing a road by cutting a hill in Akbar Shah area on April 7.

Assistant Director of Department of Environment (DOE) Hasan Ahmed has filed the case with Akbar Shah Police Station on Tuesday night.

The accused are: CCC Executive Engineer ASM Tayyib, Executive Engineer Jasimuddin, Senior Sub Assistant Engineer Wali Ahmed of CCC and Omar Faruk, Takia Begum of the construction contractor AB Huq Brothers and CCC Councillor Jahurul Alam Jasim and one Muhammad Ismail.

Meanwhile, Chattogram district administration conducted a drive against illegal hill-cutting in the area on February 11 on the same spot.

Md Omar Faruque, assistant commissioner of land with magisterial power, sentenced a man to seven days in jail after the authorities detained him with an excavator on the same day.

Earlier a total of 84 cases have been filed by the DoE during the last one year for cutting and damaging hills illegally.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,558 families have been still living in 26 hills of the port city, Chattogram illegally in a very risky condition. Of them, 16 belong to government organisations and the rest 10 belong private ownership.

The Chattogram Hill Management Committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner in a meeting held on April 3 decided to evict all illegal occupants before the rainy season. The meeting further decided to demolish all illegal structures including high rise building in those hills.

Of the illegal occupants 3,000 families are living illegally and at risk in the different railway hills including Batali Hill, Motijharna and CRB areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.

It is alleged that over one hundred hills have been disappeared completely in last 30 years and several hundreds innocent people died in landslides caused mainly for the insensible hill cutting in the port city.

The worst suffering areas to the unabated hill cutting are Matijharna, khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area.

The district administration took steps to evict those illegal occupants every year at the advent of the rainy season. But strangely, those evicted slum dwellers again resettled in those hills later on.

Nearly 120 hills have so far been totally demolished by a group of criminal syndicate during the last 40 years in Chattogram. There were over 200 hills in Chattogram.

It is alleged that over 88 hills have been totally demolished till 2008 since the Independence in 1971.

During the last 12 years hill cutting took a serious turn.

Hill cutting has been continuing unabated in the port city, Chattogram pushing the environment towards vulnerable.  Despite prohibition on hill cutting in order to protect environment, a gang of dishonest people is engaged in cutting the hills in collusion with some corrupt public officials. The illegal activities of the dishonest people have been continuing unabated.


