Scope for meritorious BD students to study at premier int’l boarding school with 100pc scholarship

Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:58 PM
Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

The first premier international boarding school in Bangladesh, Haileybury Bhaluka, has launched its Academic Excellence Scholarship Fund of US$15 million to support the highest Bangladeshi students. The scholarship was launched through a grand event at Le Méridien Dhaka on Wednesday.

Offering up to a 100% merit scholarships, the award is unique as this is a scholarship that would be given through all years of the awarded student's school tenure. The Fund is open to be awarded for students from Grade 6 (or Year 7) onwards.

All students aged above 11 years can avail of the scholarship through an application process, including giving a Cognitive Abilities Test (CAT4). Applicants who excel in the Cognitive Abilities Test, interview and pass other requirements will be invited to apply for the Haileybury Academic Excellence Scholarship. The school-lifetime scholarship is applicable only for students joining Haileybury Bhaluka says a press release.

At the launch of the Haileybury Academic Excellence Scholarship Fund, heads from industry, education and government were present.

Simon O'Grady, Headmaster, outlined details of the scholarship and the unique culture of excellence it creates, making Haileybury Bhaluka an outstanding school from the outset.

Special Guests were Head of International Trade, British High Commission Dhaka, Dan Pasha, Country Director (Acting), British Council Bangladesh, Jim O'Neill, and Head of Dhaka International Schools' Association Madiha Murshed.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, MP, Deputy Minister of Education of Bangladesh, said about this funding, "The Haileybury Scholarship Fund forms part of the significant inward investment that Bangladesh is now witnessing in education and other sectors from world class organisations."

Simon O'Grady, Headmaster, Haileybury Bhaluka, said, "A Haileybury education is truly international, shaped by the past, driven by the present, with a clear focus on developing leaders of tomorrow."
Haileybury Bhaluka was soft-launched on October 15, 2022, as the first international boarding school chain working opening in Bangladesh. It is a joint venture between Best Holding Group - Bangladesh's largest private sector conglomerate in luxury, hospitality and education - and Haileybury, one of the leading independent schools in UK. As a premier international boarding school offering exceptional English educational experience, Haileybury focuses on building Asia's finest students through nurturing students' well-being and fostering global-mindedness. Haileybury Bhaluka is all set to start its classes in the coming months.


