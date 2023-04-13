Electrocution leaves siblings dead at Demra



Two siblings died after being electrocuted by a live wire set up around a mango tree to prevent theft of the fruits in Demra area of the capital on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased were -- eight-year-old Arian Mia, a local madrasa student, and his 4-year-old brother Raihan Mia. They lived in the same area.



Police sources said the house owners had wrapped live electric wires around the mango tree so that no one could take mangoes. They did the same thing last year. The two children were electrocuted in the afternoon when they went near the tree.



