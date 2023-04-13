Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

In name of dev AL increases fertiliser price to meet IMF conditions: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent


BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said, "In the name of development Awami League government increased fertiliser prices abnormally to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)." On Wednesday BNP distributed Eid gifts to 1,000 families of the victims of killings, repression, and enforced disappearances across the country under the current government.

Speaking at the Eid gifts distribution programme at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office he said, "The prices of commodities are going up unusually since the government is raising the tariffs of electricity and gas accepting conditions of the IMF to stay in power. Now they increase fertilizer price and urged the farmers to accept the raised prices for the sake of development." "What development and whose development is it? This development is the ruling party's own development," he added.

Mentioning that, "The prices of all things have gone beyond the purchasing capacity of common people," he said, "Discrimination increased in Bangladesh since the ruling party leaders are laundering money and living a luxurious life. On the other hand the common people are struggling to eat and make ends meet."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scope for meritorious BD students to study at premier int’l boarding school with 100pc scholarship
Electrocution leaves siblings dead at Demra
In name of dev AL increases fertiliser price to meet IMF conditions: Fakhrul
Democratic system has become strengthened under PM’s leadership: Quader
Bangabazar traders resume business under open sky
BD attaches high priority on relations with SL: PM
Shahriar stresses regional connectivity at India-Japan conclave in Agartala
Hajj pilgrims to undergo biometric registration from April 16


Latest News
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Youth found dead in Noakhali
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft