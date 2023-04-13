In name of dev AL increases fertiliser price to meet IMF conditions: Fakhrul



BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said, "In the name of development Awami League government increased fertiliser prices abnormally to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)." On Wednesday BNP distributed Eid gifts to 1,000 families of the victims of killings, repression, and enforced disappearances across the country under the current government.



Speaking at the Eid gifts distribution programme at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office he said, "The prices of commodities are going up unusually since the government is raising the tariffs of electricity and gas accepting conditions of the IMF to stay in power. Now they increase fertilizer price and urged the farmers to accept the raised prices for the sake of development." "What development and whose development is it? This development is the ruling party's own development," he added.



Mentioning that, "The prices of all things have gone beyond the purchasing capacity of common people," he said, "Discrimination increased in Bangladesh since the ruling party leaders are laundering money and living a luxurious life. On the other hand the common people are struggling to eat and make ends meet."



