

BD attaches high priority on relations with SL: PM



She said this when outgoing Sri Lankan High Commissioner Prof Sudharshan D.S. Seneviraine made a farewell call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban, according to PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim.



The prime minister said that Bangladesh attaches high priority to its relations with the neighbours particularly with Sri Lanka which are based on historical bonds and multitude of commonalities.



She said that Bangladesh emphasises on maintaining good relations with the neighbours, including Sri Lanka.



Hasina said that 90 percent of the development programmes of Bangladesh are funded from domestic resources. She mentioned that the development pace in the country was hampered by Covid-19 pandemic.



"Bangladesh is working hard to recover from this setback." The spokesperson quoted the PM as saying.



He congratulated the high commissioner on his successful completion of his tour of duty in Bangladesh.



The outgoing Sri Lankan envoy highly appreciated the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of PM Hasina. He said that the implementation of mega projects like Padma Bridge, Matarbai and Payra coal-fired plants will help Bangladesh become a hub of regional connectivity.

"Both put emphasis on blue economy," Karim said.



The Sri Lankan high commissioner said that his country is keen to cooperate with Bangladesh in trade, tourism, deep seaport and pharmaceutical sectors. He praised Bangladesh's success in maintaining balance in its foreign policy. Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting. UNB



