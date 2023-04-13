Shahriar stresses regional connectivity at India-Japan conclave in Agartala

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday that Bangladesh envisions a free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific which was a core area of global politics and key determinant of long-term prosperity of South Asian Region.



"An important constituent of the Indo Pacific, the Bay of Bengal can change the fate of the greater Bay of Bengal community including South Asia," he said while speaking at the seminar on 'Third India-Japan Intellectual Conclave', held at Agartala. The program jointly organized by Assam-based influential think tank Asian Confluence, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Bangladesh Mission in Agartala and the Embassy of Japan in India.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs has emphasized on deepening relations in the region for shared prosperity through regional connectivity where the Bay of Bengal is the common strategic interlocutor.



He said that with its advantageous geographic location between South and South East Asia, and the Bay of Bengal to the south, Bangladesh is working to establish itself as the regional hub of connectivity.



"We believe that implementation of the BIMSTEC Master Plan for Transport Connectivity would be instrumental for further economic development in the region," he said.



During his speech the State Minister gratefully recalled the crucial role played by India particularly the people of Tripura during the War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 that Bangladesh waged under the leadership of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Shahriar Alam highlighted the transformative changes in the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and India in the recent years under the leadership of Prime Miniser Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always advocated regional and sub-regional cooperation.



Shahriar Alam termed big infrastructural projects of Bangladesh such as the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli, the Matarbari deep seaport, the Payra deep sea port, third Terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project as engine of growth of the region.



State Minister elaborated how the connection of North East India with mainland India and access to the Bay of Bengal using Bangladesh territory and her sea ports would bring phenomenal change in the prosperity in this region.



He appreciated the greater involvement of Japan for undertaking the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt for infrastructural development in Bangladesh.



The State Minister called upon the political leadership of this region at all levels to be visionary about the bright prospect.



He emphasized that greater benefits of the people should not be allowed being hostage to political considerations. He expected that Bangladesh's neighbour would reciprocate the way Bangladesh is coming forth to allow her territory for use of her neighbours.



Among others the Indian Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Industries and Commerce and Welfare of OBCs Minister of Tripura Smt. Santana Chakma and Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki also spoke. State Minister Shahriar met with Chief Minister of Tripura Prof Dr Manik Saha before he returns to Dhakaon Wednesday, a Foreign Ministry release said.



Shahriar Alam had a meeting with Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof Dr Manik Saha in Agartala. The State Minster congratulated him on his recent assumption of office of Chief Minister of Tripura.

