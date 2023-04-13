Hajj pilgrims to undergo biometric registration from April 16

Along with the Hajj registration process for the Bangladeshi pilgrims intending to perform Hajj this year, the government has already announced the deadline for biometric visa application.



According to the announcement of the Religious Affairs Ministry given on Wednesday, the biometric visa application of the Bangladeshi pilgrims will start from April 16, Sunday and will be completed within April 30 as the matter of visa application is a most important issue for smooth Hajj management.



Meanwhile, the Ministry has asked the Hajj agencies which have less than 97 pilgrims to select a lead agency within Thursday, April 13 and inform the Ministry about its progress within the period.



In a notice issued on Wednesday, Ministry's Deputy Secretary (Hajj-1) Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin said that the Hajj agencies which have less than 97 pilgrims must have complete selection of their lead agencies within Thursday. After the selection, the agencies will finalise their Hajj guide and Munajjems in accordance with the law and send it to the ministry, so that it can be sent to the Saudi authorities soon.



After sending the final lists of Hajj agencies, finalization of pilgrims quota for the agencies, lists of Hajj guide and Munajjems to the Saudi authorities, the system of Hajj management would be opened for issuing pilgrims ID (PID), the notice said.



Another notice issued on the same day and signed by the DS said that the biometric visa application for both private and public management pilgrims would be started simultaneously across the country from April 16 and continue till April 30 this year.



