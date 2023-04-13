Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hajj pilgrims to undergo biometric registration from April 16

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

Along with the Hajj registration process for the Bangladeshi pilgrims intending to perform Hajj this year, the government has already announced the deadline for biometric visa application.

According to the announcement of the Religious Affairs Ministry given on Wednesday, the biometric visa application of the Bangladeshi pilgrims will start from April 16, Sunday and will be completed within April 30 as the matter of visa application is a most important issue for smooth Hajj management.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has asked the Hajj agencies which have less than 97 pilgrims to select a lead agency within Thursday, April 13 and inform the Ministry about its progress within the period.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, Ministry's Deputy Secretary (Hajj-1) Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin said that the Hajj agencies which have less than 97 pilgrims must have complete selection of their lead agencies within Thursday. After the selection, the agencies will finalise their Hajj guide and Munajjems in accordance with the law and send it to the ministry, so that it can be sent to the Saudi authorities soon.

After sending the final lists of Hajj agencies, finalization of pilgrims quota for the agencies, lists of Hajj guide and Munajjems to the Saudi authorities, the system of Hajj management would be opened for issuing pilgrims ID (PID), the notice said.

Another notice issued on the same day and signed by the DS said that the biometric visa application for both private and public management pilgrims would be started simultaneously across the country from April 16 and continue till April 30 this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scope for meritorious BD students to study at premier int’l boarding school with 100pc scholarship
Electrocution leaves siblings dead at Demra
In name of dev AL increases fertiliser price to meet IMF conditions: Fakhrul
Democratic system has become strengthened under PM’s leadership: Quader
Bangabazar traders resume business under open sky
BD attaches high priority on relations with SL: PM
Shahriar stresses regional connectivity at India-Japan conclave in Agartala
Hajj pilgrims to undergo biometric registration from April 16


Latest News
Youth found dead in Noakhali
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
School boy crushed under bus in Natore
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft