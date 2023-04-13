Video
Proposal to amend RPO awaits Law Ministry’s vetting: EC Secretary

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

Election Commission's (EC) proposal to amend the Representation of People's Order awaits vetting by the Ministry of Law, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

The amendment seeks to empower the Election Commission to scrap votes if irregularities occur, he said.

The proposal also seeks powers to enable the Election Commission to take steps against obstruction in polling, intimidating  polling officers, or prosecuting anyone who prevents voting, to stop polling if influence of muscle power is shown at  polling stations and not counting ballots without seal and signature on their  back.

He said that the Cabinet has approved in principle the proposal to amend the RPO.

Regarding proposed RPO amendment, former EC Commissioner Brigadier General (retired) Sakhawat Hossain said, restoring trust on elections depends on the EC's performance.


