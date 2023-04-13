Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dengue: 4 more hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Four more person was hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Of the new patients, two were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Twenty five dengue patients, including 16 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 898 dengue cases, 864 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.      UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 4 more hospitalised
Covid: 6 more cases reported
Woman jailed for 5yrs for filing false rape case
‘Boisabi’ festival begins in K’chhari
Schools, colleges asked to celebrate Pahela Baishakh
Bangladesh Navy hands over 60 barrack houses for homeless people in Hatia
Press for compliance in labour rights to develop tannery industry
Six more dengue patients hospitalised


Latest News
Youth found dead in Noakhali
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
School boy crushed under bus in Natore
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], adverti[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft