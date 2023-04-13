Dengue: 4 more hospitalised

Four more person was hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning.



Of the new patients, two were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Twenty five dengue patients, including 16 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 898 dengue cases, 864 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.



The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. UNB