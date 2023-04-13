Covid: 6 more cases reported

Bangladesh reported six more Covid cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning.



With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,097, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported. The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.42 percent from Tuesday's 0.45 percent as 1,434 samples were tested. UNB



The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively. UNB

