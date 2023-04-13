Woman jailed for 5yrs for filing false rape case

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 12: A Cox's Bazar court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to five years in prison for filing a false rape case.



Cox's Bazar Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Md Muslem Uddin handed down the verdict against plaintiff of the case Runa Akhter on Wednesday. He also fined her Tk 20,000.



Runa is from Islamabad Auliabad area of Eidgaon upazila in Cox's Bazar.



According to the case details, Runa filed the case claiming that she was picked up from Cox's Bazar court premises in March 2022 and was gang-raped. After the case was proved false, the court acquitted all the accused. UNB



