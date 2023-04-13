‘Boisabi’ festival begins in K’chhari

KHAGRACHARI, Apr 12: Traditional three-day-long Boisabi festival of the people of different ethnic communities in Khagrachhari began on Wednesday.



The first day of the festival, known as 'Phul Biju', is celebrated by Chakma, Tripura, Marma communities by decorating their houses with flowers and also immersing them in rivers seeking blessings from the Mother Ganga.



The celebration began through immersing flowers in Chengi river in the town's Khabangpuria area by the local Tripura community.



Deputy Commissioner Md. Sahiduzzaman, Superintendent of Police Md. Naimul Haque and Municipal Mayor Nirmalandu Chowdhury came to the river bank in the morning to enjoy the event.



Baisabi is considered to be the major cultural festival of 14 ethnic minority communities who speak in 11 languages.



Meanwhile, the Tripura community will also celebrate their 'Boisu' festival on Thursday on the day of Chaitra-Sankranti and the Marma community will celebrate traditional 'Sangrai' or 'pani khela' on April 14. UNB



