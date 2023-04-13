Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Boisabi’ festival begins in K’chhari

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

KHAGRACHARI, Apr 12: Traditional three-day-long Boisabi festival of the people of different ethnic communities in Khagrachhari began on Wednesday.

The first day of the festival, known as 'Phul Biju', is celebrated by Chakma, Tripura, Marma communities by decorating their houses with flowers and also immersing them in rivers seeking blessings from the Mother Ganga.

The celebration began through immersing flowers in Chengi river in the town's Khabangpuria area by the local Tripura community.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Sahiduzzaman, Superintendent of Police Md. Naimul Haque and Municipal Mayor Nirmalandu Chowdhury came to the river bank in the morning to enjoy the event.

Baisabi is considered to be the major cultural festival of 14 ethnic minority communities who speak in 11 languages.

Meanwhile, the Tripura community will also celebrate their 'Boisu' festival on Thursday on the day of Chaitra-Sankranti and the Marma community will celebrate traditional 'Sangrai' or 'pani khela' on April 14.      UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 4 more hospitalised
Covid: 6 more cases reported
Woman jailed for 5yrs for filing false rape case
‘Boisabi’ festival begins in K’chhari
Schools, colleges asked to celebrate Pahela Baishakh
Bangladesh Navy hands over 60 barrack houses for homeless people in Hatia
Press for compliance in labour rights to develop tannery industry
Six more dengue patients hospitalised


Latest News
Youth found dead in Noakhali
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
School boy crushed under bus in Natore
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft