Schools, colleges asked to celebrate Pahela Baishakh

All secondary schools and colleges across the country have been asked to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla calendar.



"The educational institutions across the country must organise students' rallies in the morning as part of the celebration of Pahela Baishahk," said the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) on Wednesday.



DSHE director Prof Shahedul Kabir said that they sent an order to all schools and colleges on Tuesday regarding the Pahela Baishakh celebration following a directive from the Ministry of Education.



The DSHE has directed that the students must sing the national anthem, as well as "Esho He Baishakh," a popular song by Rabindranath Tagore, to welcome the Bangla New Year on that day as part of the celebrations.



About 'Mangal Shobhajatra', the DSHE has also asked the authorities concerned to bring out the 'Mangal Shobhajatra,' which was declared an "intangible cultural heritage" by Unesco in 2016. BSS



