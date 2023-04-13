Video
Thursday, 13 April, 2023
Home Editorial

Schools shouldn’t run without sports facilities

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

Dear Sir

There is no denying the fact that education is vital for the development of any country. But physical and mental fitness is also very important to students as it enables them to learn any lesson well. Hence, playground in school is of paramount importance to all learners. But it is frustrating that most of the large and small private schools in the country, despite charging hefty tuition fees, are not providing playgrounds for lack of space.

This is affecting students physically and mentally. Because of sports activities, students are able to gain confidence, learn time management, decision-making and sportsman spirit as well.

Many private schools are unable to provide basic facilities to meet parents' expectations. Only a meagre of schools are providing playgrounds and sports activities because a large number of schools are operating in small houses and are not able to accommodate playgrounds.

The government should not allow those schools which are without playgrounds.

Jannatul Ferdaous Arabi
Uttara, Dhaka


