City air fast turning toxic

A photograph recently front-paged in this daily demonstrating the sorry state of the capital has not only shocked us, also speaks volumes that the authority concerned has been doing virtually nothing in order to deal with the air pollution that is affecting the health of millions causing serious diseases.



Dhaka's dust menace is getting worse due to irregular cleaning of streets, uncovered dusty construction materials during transportation and construction.



That our mega cities, particularly capital Dhaka has been frequently hitting the headline for noxious air quality is a matter of grave concern. It is not even a month over, since we last expressed our concern in an editorial regarding city's plight with worst air quality.



However, as one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Dhaka is always at the risk of pollution where smoke from brick kilns, smoke from motor and traffic and dust generated from constructions are mainly responsible for air pollution.



As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.



Disturbingly enough, unplanned urbanization has led to construction of many unauthorised skyscrapers only to disrupt the normal movement of air. During winter the air pollution in the city turns from bad to worse as the pollutants tend to get trapped and the particles that condense due to cold, settle down on the city leading to various respiratory diseases such as asthma and pneumonia.



As air quality is directly linked to public health and better life expectancy, we believe, there is no alternative to ensuring sufficient flow of healthy air to prove our cities livable. There are constitutional provisions to ensure the citizens fundamental right to clean air. Dhaka's repeatedly doing round in the media in this regard simply turns us suspicious about the role of environment policymakers.



However, the threat of air pollution can no longer be ignored, given its alarming level which seems to be getting progressively worse by the day. We urge the authorities to take this issue with the seriousness it deserves. Given the present level of pollution, with the summer knocking on the door, they must undertake urgent steps to tackle major air pollutants and other contributing factors, and also hold to account the relevant agencies for their failure.



Since air pollution is becoming a serious problem not only in Dhaka but several other cities in the country, stern action should be taken against the offenders and old vehicles should not be allowed to ply.



Last but not the least, government must continue to arrange awareness campaigns as such, and all those responsible for this risk to the environment and our people must be held accountable. Only with a nation mindful of its actions can we truly defeat the rising threat of pollution.



