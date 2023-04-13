

Delving deeper into the ever increasing divorce rate



Here is a detailed explanation of the factors contributing to the increase in the divorce rate: Changes in social attitudes towards marriage and divorce:

Over the past few decades, social attitudes toward marriage and divorce have changed significantly. The stigma once associated with divorce has decreased, and people are more willing to end unhappy marriages rather than stay in them for the sake of tradition or social expectations. Moreover, with the rise of individualism, people increasingly prioritize their happiness and well-being over traditional values like loyalty and commitment, leading to a greater acceptance of divorce.



Economic factors such as financial stress and dual-income households:

Another factor contributing to the increase in the divorce rate is economic stress. Many couples face financial pressures in the modern economy, such as rising housing costs, student debt, and stagnant wages. These financial pressures can lead to stress and conflict in the relationship, increasing the likelihood of divorce. Additionally, with more women entering the workforce, many households are now dual-income, which can create tension in the relationship as couples navigate the challenges of balancing work and family responsibilities.



Increased longevity: With advances in healthcare and nutrition, people are living longer, which means that marriages that might have ended with the death of one partner in the past now have a higher chance of divorce. This is particularly true for older couples who may feel less societal pressure to stay together and have less invested in raising children.



Communication breakdowns: Poor communication and conflict resolution skills can lead to misunderstandings and resentment between partners, gradually eroding a relationship over time. This can be especially true in relationships with differences in values, goals, and expectations.



Infidelity: Cheating is a major cause of marital breakdown. With the rise of social media and dating apps, it has become more accessible for people to connect with potential partners outside their marriage.



Lack of premarital counselling: Many couples don't receive adequate premarital counselling before tying the knot, which can lead to unrealistic expectations and misunderstandings about marriage. When teams enter marriage without a clear understanding of what it takes to build a healthy, lasting relationship, they may be more likely to give up when things get tough.



Overall, a range of factors contribute to the increase in the divorce rate, including changes in social attitudes and economic pressures, but also increased longevity, communication breakdowns, infidelity, and lack of premarital counselling. By addressing these factors, it may be possible to reduce the divorce rate and promote healthier, more satisfying relationships.



On the other hand, many factors could also contribute to the decrease in the divorce rate.



Delayed marriage and children: One factor contributing to the decrease in the divorce rate is the trend of delayed marriage and children. In recent years, many people have been waiting until their thirties or forties to get married and start a family. This delay gives individuals more time to pursue their goals, establish their careers, and better understand themselves and their partners. As a result, they may be more likely to choose a partner who is a better match, which can lead to a more stable and satisfying marriage.



Improved communication and conflict resolution skills:

Another factor contributing to the decrease in the divorce rate is the emphasis on improving communication and conflict resolution skills in relationships. Couples who can communicate effectively and constructively resolve conflicts are more likely to stay together than those who struggle in these areas. As a result, many couples today seek relationship counselling and take courses on communication and conflict resolution, which can help build more robust and resilient marriages.



Greater emphasis on premarital counselling:

Recently, there has been a greater emphasis on premarital counselling, which can help couples build a strong foundation for their marriage. Premarital counselling can provide teams with a better understanding of what to expect in marriage, develop better communication and conflict resolution skills, and identify potential conflict areas before they become significant issues. This can lead to a more harmonious and stable marriage, reducing the likelihood of divorce.



In summary, the decrease in the divorce rate can be attributed to a range of factors, including delayed marriage and children, improved communication and conflict resolution skills, and greater emphasis on premarital counselling. By addressing these factors, it may be possible to reduce the divorce rate further and promote healthier and more fulfilling marriages.



The changing divorce rate has a significant impact on society in various ways. Here are some examples:



Economic impact: Divorce can have a significant economic impact on both individuals and society as a whole. Divorcing couples may experience a decline in their standard of living due to the division of assets and the need to support two households instead of one. Additionally, divorce can lead to increased government spending on social welfare programs for single-parent families, which can strain public resources.



Impact on children: Divorce can profoundly impact children, who may experience emotional and psychological distress due to their parent's separation. Children of divorced parents are more likely to experience academic and behavioural problems and may be at a higher risk of developing mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety. Additionally, children of divorced parents may have a more challenging time forming and maintaining healthy relationships in the future.



Social impact: The changing divorce rate has also had a social impact on society, particularly regarding changing attitudes toward marriage and family. As divorce becomes more common, there may be a shift from the traditional nuclear family model toward more diverse and non-traditional family structures. This can lead to a greater acceptance of different family models and lifestyles but may also challenge conventional social norms and values.



Gender impact: The impact of the changing divorce rate is not the same for men and women. Women, in general, are more likely to experience economic hardship after divorce, particularly if they have primary custody of children. On the other hand, men may experience a decline in their mental health after a divorce and may also face challenges in maintaining their relationships with their children.



In conclusion, the changing divorce rate has far-reaching impacts on society, affecting individuals and families and broader social and economic systems. By understanding these impacts, we can work towards developing policies and programs that support healthy and stable relationships and mitigate the adverse effects of divorce.



The writer is the faculty member, Department of English, Fareast International University



