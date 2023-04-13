

Empower girls with technical knowledge



It is apparent that there is a pressing need for women to acquire technical education in today's rapidly advancing world. With the constant emergence of new technologies and the increasing demand for skilled professionals, it has become more important than ever for women to be equipped with the necessary technical knowledge and skills to succeed in various industries. To address this need, it is imperative that we provide women with access to high-quality technical education that is tailored to their specific needs and goals. This could involve offering courses and programs that focus on areas such as computer science, engineering, and data analysis, among others.



According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, the gross enrolment ratio for tertiary education in Bangladesh was 24%, out of the total number of people in the eligible age group for tertiary education; It is worth noting that this number has been steadily increasing in recent years, indicating the government's efforts to expand access to higher education in the country. However, there is still a significant gender gap in tertiary education enrolment, with only 15% of women enrolled in higher education compared to 26% of men. In 2019, the same institution gave a crystal clear numerical representation in the technical education sector such as engineering and technology. Women make up only around 5% of students in these fields. The technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector is now consequently holding women's engagement at 9 to 13 percent in public institutions and 33 percent in private institutions. This scenario is concerning that Technical Schools and Colleges (TSCs) are lagging in terms of gender inclusion.



Gender disparity in terms of enrolling in higher and technical education is mainly pressed by societal taboos. These taboos may include cultural and societal norms that prioritize traditional gender roles, discourage women from pursuing careers in technical fields, and perpetuate gender stereotypes. In many societies, technical education is still viewed as a masculine domain, and women may face significant barriers to accessing technical education due to gender bias and discrimination. Women may also face pressure to conform to traditional gender roles, which may limit their opportunities for pursuing technical education and careers. The parental knowledge regarding the background of polytechnic institutions is narrow-minded, due to minimal social esteem; the education gained from polytechnic institutions seems like grout in modern urban-based dummy attitude. This disparity was already stressful, and then the cultural belief towards academic education over technical education was added to the bargain. This, in turn, limits the availability and accessibility of technical education programs, particularly in rural and remote areas.



The government of Bangladesh is on the verge of entering the 4th industrial revolution. The 4th industrial revolution is characterized by the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things into all aspects of the economy. This has led to significant changes in the types of skills and knowledge required for success in the job market, with a growing demand for workers with technical expertise and digital skills. A large number of female students are showing their potential in the primary and secondary stages of education, but this number will become an educated burden to society due to being deprived of technical or higher study, the liability will only be faced by society as well as the government. Taking part in a technical grounded study focuses upon skill development training, which further assists in creating market-responsive demand. Equipped with skills females will supply a market-driven job sector and create employment establishing a self-made enterprise. Empowerment through financial establishment will lessen the burden of gender disparity.



Even if the percentage of females taking part is low, it goes down to the borderline when it comes to the topic of the job employment rate of female graduates. Despite having potentiality the societal orthodox don't leave their back. Lack of safety and unfriendly working schedule and the preferences they made over their traditional gender needs are staying at the root level. In addition to these reasons, the irrelevant perceptions and preconditions regarding job type and location are also attributed to this lower participation.



However, concerted efforts by governments, NGOs, and the private sector to promote gender equality in the job market are commendable. Even then, motivating females to acquire technical or participate in higher education will be the first concern. As per National Skills Development Policy (NSDP) and national strategy, the government is explicitly aiming for raising the rate of women's participation in TVET. Realizing the dire need for gender-diversified workplaces should be focused on by both public and private organizations. The wings of women should be used for expanding their thoughts and proving their potential to fly over all the odds. Now the question is- when and how can we collectively break down societal taboos and barriers to promoting gender diversity in higher and technical education in Bangladesh?



Harun Ar- Rashid Mamun is a student at BRAC Institute of Educational Development, Bangladesh & Nawshin Saiyara is a student at the Department of Public Administration,Comilla University, Bangladesh



