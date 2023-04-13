Video
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train in Gopalganj

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Apr 12: A man was crushed under a train in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Miraj Sheikh, 55, a resident of Charpadmabila Village under Maheshpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the Rajshahi-bound Tungipara Express Train hit the man while he was crossing the railway line with his easy-bike in Bhatiapara area at around 8 am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.


