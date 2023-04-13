Preparations complete to celebrate Pahela Baishakh in dists All sorts of preparations have already been completed to celebrate 'Pahela Baishakh', the first day of the Bengali New Year, amid traditional festivities on April 14 next in districts including Bogura, Khulna and Gaibandha.





Meanwhile, people are thronging different markets to buy Baishakhi clothes for their near and dear ones.





BOGURA: Various programmes were taken to celebrate 'Pahela Baishakh' in the district.





The day will begin with bringing out a Mangal Shovajatra in the town in the morning.





Students from different educational institutions are passing busy times ahead of the festival.







District Unit of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) will organize a two-day Baishakhi Fair at Bogura Poura Park on April 14 and 15.







The fair will be open for all from 10am till 8pm, said BSCIC Deputy General Manager AKM Mahfuzur Rahman.





Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam urged all to protect the communal harmony.







KHULNA: Khulna District administration will begin the day with a colourful procession and Mangal Shovajatra, which will start from the Khulna Railway Station premises and will end at Khulna District Shilpakala Academy in the morning.





Afterward, a discussion on the heritage and history of Bengali New Year will be held at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium at 9:30am followed by a cultural programme and prize-distribution ceremony.





Khulna District Unit of Bangladesh Shishu Academy will organize a drawing and essay competition for children on the occasion. Khulna Divisional Museum will be kept open for all on that day.





All Educational Institutions including Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology will celebrate colourful 'Pahela Baishakh,' by their own arrangement.





Khulna District Jail and 'Shishu Paribar' (Orphanage) will organise a traditional cultural programme on their own premises while various handicraft items made by prisoners will be exhibited on the jail premises. Improved diets will be served at local hospitals, jail and orphanages on the occasion.





Upazilas will carry out similar programmes in line with the national programme.





Khulna City Corporation (KCC) will host day-long celebration programmes. Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque will participate in most of the programmes.





Sammilita Sangskritik Zote, Udichi, Students of Fine Arts Discipline of KU will bring out a colourful procession (Mongol Shovajatra) and will organise discussion meeting and cultural programmes.





Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party, and Sammilita Sankskritik Jote, among others, will celebrate Pahela Baishakh in different traditions.





While talking to The Daily Observer, DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin said the district administration will celebrate Pahela Baishakh in a limited scale excluding 'Panta Utsab' and cultural programmes due to the holy month of Ramadan.





Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of KMP Rakibul Islam said on Wednesday that KMP has taken three tire security measures to celebrate the day 'Pahela Baishakh'.





KMP would be deployed over 2,000 members of law-enforcement agencies on the day in Khulna city for ensuring peaceful celebration of the Bengali New Year.





Plain cloth police, mobile petrol team, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) would be deployed while huge electronic devices including close circuit cameras have been set up to mark the 'Pahela Baishakh'.





GAIBANDHA: A series of programmes have been taken to celebrate the Bangla New Year-1430 in the district in a festive mode.







In this regard, a preparatory meeting at the arrangement of the district administration was held in the conference room of the DC office here on Thursday.





DC Md Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.







Presided over by ADC-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato, the function was also addressed, among others, by Superintendent of Police Md Kamal Hossain, President of district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique, Sadar UNO Shariful Alam, General Secretary of Sadar Upazila Awami League Mridul Mostafi Jhantu, Panel Mayor Shaheed Ahmed, District Cultural Officer Alamgir Kabir, Secretary of Zila Shilpakala Academy Promotosh Saha, and Freedom Fighter Goutam Chandra Modok.



ADC-General Md. Sadequr Rahman, in his welcome speech, said Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful festivals through which the Bangalis bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year.





On this occasion, people from all walks of life wear traditional Bengali dresses, he said, adding that young women will wear sarees and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers, and tips, while men wear white pyjamas and panjabis.







DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said Pahela Baishakh is one of the most joyous occasions for the Bangladeshi people. This is one of those rare festival where all the Bangladeshis, regardless of their religion, location and status, and celebrate together. Pahela Baishakh, the Bangali New Year, signifies the first day of the Bangla calendar.







This is a purely Bangali occasion where Bangali people forget their religious, cultural and their political differences and unify themselves under one word- "Bangali", he also said.







Pahela Baishakh is celebrated on 14th April every year. This day is also known as Bangla New Year. If we try to trace back to the origin of this tradition, it goes to the Mughal Era.





Emperor Akbar first ordered for a new calendar according to the harvesting calendar of the state of Bengal. It was getting harder to collect taxes according to the Hijri calendar, he added.







To make the process easier, the Bangla calendar was made according to the solar and lunar year. The first month of the calendar is Baishakh and we celebrate the first day of Baishakh as Pahela Baishakh, he further added.







After elaborate discussion, many programmes were adopted to mark the Pahela Baishakh.