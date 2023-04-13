Mushi, Taijul, Shakib, Ebadot gain big moves on ranking

Bangladesh experienced cogs Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Taijul Islam achieved substantial moves on ICC's Test ranking alongside young guns like Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam.





Mushi moved up five places to 17th on the Test batter rankings after scores of 126 and unbeaten 51 against Ireland during one-off Test match last week, while spin duo Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan were rewarded on the list for bowlers.





Taijul collected a valuable five-wicket during the first innings and moved up three places to 20th as a result, while the Bangladesh skipper improved two spots to equal 26th following his figures of two for 26 when opening the bowling in the second innings.





Mushi and Taijul thereby, soared on their career best rankings.







Skipper Shakib Al Hasan who scored 87 runs in the only Test against Ireland but bowled only 16 overs in the match, improved his position in both batting and bowling.







He sits at 38th position, jumping one place in batting and sits 26th in bowling. He shared his place in bowling with compatriot Mehidy Hasan Miraz who indeed lost four places.







Tamim Iqbal moves three spots down to 43rd while Liton Das, the 15th on batting rankings, is still on the best position among the batter of Bangladesh despite losing two spots.





Pacer Ebadot Hossain made a giant leap, as he came to 67th position, jumping 15 places, who claimed two for 54 and three for 37 against Ireland.





Another speedster Shoriful Islam moves to 90th position jumping two spots forward picking up two wickets in that match.