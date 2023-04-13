Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mushi, Taijul, Shakib, Ebadot gain big moves on ranking

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Sports Reporter

Mushi, Taijul, Shakib, Ebadot gain big moves on ranking

Mushi, Taijul, Shakib, Ebadot gain big moves on ranking

Bangladesh experienced cogs Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Taijul Islam achieved substantial moves on ICC's Test ranking alongside young guns like Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam.

Mushi moved up five places to 17th on the Test batter rankings after scores of 126 and unbeaten  51 against Ireland during one-off Test match last week, while spin duo Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan were rewarded on the list for bowlers.

Taijul collected a valuable five-wicket during the first innings and moved up three places to 20th as a result, while the Bangladesh skipper improved two spots to equal 26th following his figures of two for 26 when opening the bowling in the second innings.

Mushi and Taijul thereby, soared on their career best rankings.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan who scored 87 runs in the only Test against Ireland but bowled only 16 overs in the match, improved his position in both batting and bowling.

He sits at 38th position, jumping one place in batting and sits 26th in bowling. He shared his place in bowling with compatriot Mehidy Hasan Miraz who indeed lost four places.

Tamim Iqbal moves three spots down to 43rd while Liton Das, the 15th on batting rankings, is still on the best position among the batter of Bangladesh despite losing two spots.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain made a giant leap, as he came to 67th position, jumping 15 places, who claimed two for 54 and three for 37 against Ireland.

Another speedster Shoriful Islam moves to 90th position jumping two spots forward picking up two wickets in that match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abahani stay on top of DPL with hard fought victory
French Open finalist Ruud upset in Monaco by qualifier Struff
Man Utd bidding process goes to third round
Full-strength Pakistan to bring 'A game' against depleted New Zealand
Medvedev sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo
Bayern suspend Mane after Sane dressing room spat
Madrid earn solid lead on Chelsea in Champions League
Mbappe sees future at PSG and targets Olympic 'dream'


Latest News
Youth found dead in Noakhali
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
School boy crushed under bus in Natore
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft