Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England skipper Stokes wants fast pitches for Ashes showdown

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

LONDON, APR 12: England captain Ben Stokes has warned Australia that he has asked for "fast, flat wickets" to take the attack to the Ashes holders later this year.

Stokes is hoping to lead England to their first Test series victory over Australia since 2015 and he believes pitch conditions will be crucial.

The all-rounder wants groundsmen at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, Headingley and The Oval -- the five venues staging Ashes Tests -- to produce the kind of quick pitches that will allow England to use the aggressive game-plan he has deployed with great success since taking over as captain.

"We've been very clear with the ground-staff around England about what type of wickets we want and they've been very responsive to us, which is good," Stokes said on Sky Sports on Tuesday.

"We want fast, flat wickets. We want to go out there and score quickly. I'm smiling because I'm looking forward to it.

"There's no point changing just because we're coming into an Ashes series. Every player knows the Ashes is where everything ramps up a bit - pressure, exposure, all kinds of stuff - but we'll just keep sticking to what we do."

Stokes has spoken frequently of his willingness to lose in pursuit of victory.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abahani stay on top of DPL with hard fought victory
French Open finalist Ruud upset in Monaco by qualifier Struff
Man Utd bidding process goes to third round
Full-strength Pakistan to bring 'A game' against depleted New Zealand
Medvedev sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo
Bayern suspend Mane after Sane dressing room spat
Madrid earn solid lead on Chelsea in Champions League
Mbappe sees future at PSG and targets Olympic 'dream'


Latest News
Youth found dead in Noakhali
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
School boy crushed under bus in Natore
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft