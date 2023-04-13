Video
Guardiola hits the right notes to teach Tuchel a lesson

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

MANCHESTER, APR 12: Manchester City have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday that served as a reminder of manager Pep Guardiola's brilliance despite his long wait to conquer Europe.

Guardiola claimed to have been "emotionally destroyed" by the tension of a night on which his current side showed a clinical edge they have often lacked to get over the line at this stage of the competition.

In the 12 years since Guardiola last lifted the European Cup as Barcelona boss, he has often been accused of over-complicating things in the Champions League knockout stages.

That included three semi-final exits during his time in charge of Bayern between 2014 and 2016.

The closest Guardiola has come to delivering City's long-awaited Champions League glory came in losing the 2021 final to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.
Tuchel's appointment as Bayern boss less than three weeks ago appeared very much with this tie in mind.

But this time the German was outfoxed as all of Guardiola's big calls paid off to inflict Bayern's heaviest Champions League defeat for six years.    �AFP


