Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad to disburse stipends among primary school students for 5 years

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

Nagad to disburse stipends among primary school students for 5 years

Nagad to disburse stipends among primary school students for 5 years

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) on Wednesday signed a five-year tripartite agreement with Bangladesh Postal Department and Nagad, a leading mobile carrier in Bangladesh, to entrust this state-owned MFS with the job of disbursing education stipends among primary school students.

Under the agreement Nagad will distribute primary education stipends in a transparent way for the next five years - from current fiscal year 2022-23 to 2026-27 - based on their previous performance, Nagad said in a statement.

Shah Rezwan Hayat, director general (Grade-1) of DPE, Md Saleh Ahammad, director (planning) of Bangladesh Postal Department, and Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad Limited, signed the agreement on their respective sides at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Secretary to Primary and Mass Education Ministry Farid Ahmed, Secretary to Posts and Telecommunications Division Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, Director General (additional duty) of Postal Department Md Harunur Rashid and Managing Director of Nagad Limited Tanvir A Mishuk were also present at the signing ceremony.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar at the event said, "Reaching out stipends to mothers of students using technologies is a great job. I assure that Nagad will try its best to disburse education stipends flawlessly."

"I think if the ministry takes an initiative that school authorities alert students' mothers so they do not fall into any traps, stipend disbursements will completely be faultless," he also said. Mustafa Jabbar added, "It is a day of great importance for Nagad because it has been assigned to disburse primary stipends for the next five [fiscal] years."  

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Ministry Md Zakir Hossain said, "We have signed the five-year agreement with Nagad for stipend payouts. We will evaluate them too. There will be a constant monitoring. We hope Nagad will not be a reason for pain that we previously experienced because of bKash and SureCash."  

Talking about the agreement, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, said, "The school dropouts have reduced significantly because of government stipend disbursements. Many students and their guardians do not even know from where such financial support comes."

"On behalf of Nagad, I want to tell people all over the country that the stipend comes from Honourable Prime Minister," he added.
 
According to the agreement, the government sets a target to disburse stipends among 1.3 crore primary students every year. The money is sent to mobile accounts of students' guardians through Government-to-Person (G2P) payment system. Every year around BDT 2,000 crore is released from the operating costs earmarked in the annual budget.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Youth found dead in Noakhali
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
School boy crushed under bus in Natore
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft