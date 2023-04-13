Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

51,407 tonnes of ginger production target for Rangpur region

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

RANGPUR, April 12: The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has fixed a target of producing 51,407 tonnes of ginger from 3,640 hectares of land for Rangpur agriculture region during the current Kharif-1 season.

"Farmers are sowing ginger seeds and seedlings in full swing in their crop lands in all five districts of the region," said Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Md. Aftab Hossain on Wednesday.

After getting repeated bumper production and lucrative prices in recent years, enthusiastic farmers are expanding ginger cultivation in crop lands, homesteads and fallow lands every year.

"So far, farmers have already sown ginger seeds and seedlings in 928 hectares of land in Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts of the region as the process continues," he said.

The DAE is providing training and latest technologies to farmers while commercial banks are providing easy-term agriculture loans to them for enhancing cultivation of ginger and other spicy crops.

Deputy Director of the DAE for Rangpur Agriculturist Md. Obaidur Rahman Mandal said farming of ginger and other spicy crops is increasing every year following various pragmatic steps taken by the government.

"The government, through the DAE, is providing quality seeds and training tothe farmers to enhance production of spicy crops ensuring proper crop diversification and utilising latest technologies to attain self-reliance on locally produced spicy crops," he said.

Talking to BSS, farmers Nurul Amin, Manik Mian, Golam Mohammad and Farhad Hossain of different villages in Rangpur said they are sowing ginger seeds and seedlings in their crop lands as well as homesteads and fallow lands this season.

Expressing happiness over the present market price of ginger, farmer Manik Mian said, "We are currently selling ginger cultivated during the last season at rates between Taka 150 to Taka 165 per kilogram to local ginger traders and wholesalers."

Retail vegetable trader Hafizur Rahman at City Bazar Market in Rangpur city said ginger price shoot up last week in the region following its huge demand now as seeds for sowing to cultivate the spicy crop during the Kharif- 1 season.

"Currently, vegetable retailers are selling ginger at rates between Taka 200 and Taka 240 per kilogram in local markets after purchasing the same from wholesalers at rates between Taka 170 and Taka 200 per kilogram," he said.

Talking to BSS, Deputy Director at Burirhat Horticulture Centre in Rangpur of the DAE Agriculturist Md. Abu Sayem lauded the government for taking pragmatic steps through the DAE and other organisations to increase production of spicy crops.

Production of ginger and other spicy crops could be increased largely by bringing fallow and barren lands and homesteads under farming of high yielding varieties of spicy crops like ginger and turmeric to attain self- reliance.

 "Responding to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to bring every inch of land under crop farming, farmers are cultivating spicy crops, including ginger, in more lands this time to further increase production for meeting the local demand," he added.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Youth found dead in Noakhali
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
School boy crushed under bus in Natore
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft