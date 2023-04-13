Vivo offers Eid gifts for buyers of smartphone V27e, V27

The smartphone vivo V27e skilled handset in portrait photography, has just emerged on the market as an Eid delight on April 11 last for the tech-lovers.





Along with the V27, the V27 smartphone has also been launched. A lavishing offer of winning prizes is now running on buying these two spectacular smartphones.





On the eve of Eid, RIRO TWS earbuds will be served as a gift on buying any of the V27e and V27 handset. However, there is another good news for those who will buy the V27e.







The buyer of vivo V27e will enjoy the facility for only 699 taka. One can easily buy the vivo V27e and vivo V27 smartphone while sitting at home.







There is also a great opportunity for winning gifts in this regard. Even free home delivery is available. There is an 18-month EMI facility also. You can win the Official RIRO TWS Earbuds a gift at the e-store.







Besides you have every chance to receive an exclusive gift back pack and 4G internet completely free.





The Vivo V27e, enriched with the new innovation of vivo, the 'Aura Light Portrait', will be available in Lavender Purple and Glory Black colors only for 32,999 taka.







This smartphone features a 64-megapixel OIS ultra-sensing camera and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Within this budget, this smartphone provides amazing features such as 66W flash charge technology, 8GB RAM + 8GB extended RAM, and 256GB ROM.