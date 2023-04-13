Parachute launches social media campaign

To celebrate the launch of Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil, the brand has collaborated with renowned beauty expert Navin Ahmed, along with popular personalities Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya and Raba Khan for a social media campaign.







Through this campaign, 22 girls will get the opportunity to win a free salon experience at one of the top makeover salons in the country, says a press release.





To participate, interested contestants can visit the official Facebook and Instagram pages of Navin, Toya and Raba, where they can comment under the campaign videos tagging their friends with the hashtag #PAOnionHairGrowthOil.







11 lucky winners will be selected and each one of them can bring her best friend for a special hair spa session with Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil at a top Salon.





Raba Khan, beloved entertainer, added, "Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil is an important part of my haircare regimen, as I never get the time to use raw onion juice on my hair. It is a wonderful product that beautifully boosts hair growth, while ensuring your hair smells great."





Navin Ahmed, owner of GALA Makeover Salon said, "We often find customers who struggle with hair growth. While onion juice and coconut oil are super ingredients to fight this problem, it is inconvenient to prepare and use these at home.





This is why I personally use Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil and recommend the same for my customers."







About the campaign, renowned actress and model, Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya said, "This is an exciting campaign where you get to spend a great day with your best friend and also avail a great hair massage session at the salon.







This hair growth oil is so amazing that it has already become an integral part of my daily hair care routine."





Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil comes with the benefits of Onion and Vitamin E, along with the goodness of coconut oil to ensure hair growth.







This is a great hair product for everyone, especially students and working women who do not get the time to use onion juice on their hair directly due to the smell and inconvenience This hair growth oil comes with a floral fragrance that smells great and works effectively to boost hair growth with the power of its super ingredients.