Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 April, 2023, 9:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Apple to invest another $200m in carbon removal fund

Published : Thursday, 13 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

April 13: Apple Inc said on Tuesday it doubled its financial commitment to a fund it had established two years ago to invest in projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere.

The iPhone-maker said it will invest up to an additional $200 million in its Restore Fund, which was created in 2021 with an initial $200 million commitment.

The additional investment is expected to help the fund start new projects and double its previously stated goal to remove about 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, the company said.

Apple is making efforts to become carbon neutral through its entire supply chain and the life cycle of every product by 2030.

The fund, launched with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and nonprofit Conservation International, has invested in forest properties in Brazil and Paraguay in the last two years.

The expanded fund will be managed by Climate Asset Management, a joint venture of HSBC Asset Management and Pollination, Apple added.

"The Restore Fund is an innovative investment approach that generates real, measurable benefits for the planet, while aiming to generate a financial return," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Speaker pays courtesy call on President
Dr Zafrullah's body arrives at Ganashasthya Kendra in Savar
PM wishes in New Year to build happy, smart Bangladesh
Inward remittance flow reaches $2.02b in March
Two women held with hemp in Sirajganj
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
AL plans elaborate programmes on Pahela Baishakh
Banks in industrial areas to remain open from April 19 to 21
School boy crushed under bus in Natore
Agargaon-Motijheel section metro rail launches November
Most Read News
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Prof Shahrukh appointed as Brand director of Uttara University
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
IPL: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets
College student stabbed in Moulvibazar
President, PM express deep shock at death of Dr Zafrullah
DCCI requests BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims
Dr Zafrullah's body to be taken to Shaheed Minar on Thursday morning
41 mayoral aspirants from AL collect nomination forms for 5 city polls
Ministers mourn Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft